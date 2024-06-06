DAV Public School, Sector 13, Kurukshetra

The school organised a four-day online summer camp. The main objective of the summer camp was to bring out the hidden talent of the children. Principal Manisha Lamba believes that every child has a unique talent, “we just have to enhance that talent through creative activities. We can polish the child and give him a chance to move forward”. The teachers of n the school made the students aware of craft, spoken English, calligraphy, stone painting, fireless cooking, model making, clay modelling, dance, yoga and stories related to moral values. Students from Nursery to Class V participated enthusiastically in the camp and learnt a host of new skills. Through this camp, children’s physical, creative and intellectual development was given a boost as they got a platform to entertain themselves by getting free from the stress of class work, homework in the school.

