DAV Public School, Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ninth International Yoga Day with the theme of "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakan" was observed at the school. The highlight of the event was a guided yoga session led by Dr. Shivali Arora who is a Naturopath, Nutritionist Yoga Acharya also Certified from US Alliance. Students, teachers and parents actively participated and performed various aasans. During this session,Principal Maninder Vohra thanked the yoga acharya, parents, students and staff who participated in the celebrations and made it a successful event .