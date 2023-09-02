DAV Public School, Sector-39 D, Chandigarh

On National Sports Day, the school participated in a friendly football match, badminton and sports quiz. Four students were also honoured on the day for winning taekwando competition held under the Cadet Chandigarh State. Nirmit of Class V won silver medal in the 11 to 13 category. In the under-14 category of the sub-junior state, Mannat, Prakriti and Durva of Class VII bagged medals. Principal Maninder Vohra asked students to develop sportsmanship.

