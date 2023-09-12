DAV Public School, Sector 39 D, Chandigarh

On National Sports Day, the school participated in a friendly football match, badminton and sports quiz. Four students were also honoured for winning medals in in the Taekwando Competition held under the Cadet Chandigarh State. A silver medal was bagged by Nirmit of Class V under the 11 to 13 category. In the Sub-Junior State (Under-14 category), Mannat, Prakriti and Durva of Class VII had bagged medals. Principal Maninder Vohra asked students to develop sportsmanship and also emphasised on self-discipline.
