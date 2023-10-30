 DAV Public School, Sector 39 D, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

A Hawan and Vedic Mantra Ucharan Competition, yoga and meditation activities were organised at the school for two consecutive days. Children chanted Vedic mantras along with hawan. The Sahaj Foundation made them practice yoga keeping in mind meditation, joy and peace. All students, teachers and administrative staff members of the school registered their presence in these activities. Principal of the school Maninder Vohra laid emphasis on this to make the children free from stressful life and provide them with all-round development.

