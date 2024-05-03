DAV Public School, Sector 39-D, Chandigarh

A 30-member student council was formed in a special school assembly. All members were presented badges and ceremonial sashes. The school’s head girl Gunisha and head boy Savar Malhotra were presented ceremonial sashes and badges by Principal Maninder Vohra, who apprised them of the responsibilities of the student council of the school. Apart from this, the captain and vice-captain, sports captain and sports vice-captain of four houses, Abhyas House, Jyoti House, Nishtha House and Swayam Prabha House, and the selected prefect members of the four houses were honoured with badges and ceremonial sashes. Vohra congratulated all the children after the oath ceremony of the newly elected council and urged them to work hard for the development of the school by cherishing the spirit of unity in diversity and remain dutiful.

