DAV Public School, Sector 39-D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the contributions of workers on International Labour Day. The day was marked with various activities, such as small skit on Labour Day, speech on ‘How discipline shapes the journey of a labourer’, poster making and musical chairs. Principal Maninder Vohra highlighted the honest dedication, contribution, commitment and discipline of all workers of the institution and congratulated all of them on Labour Day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others
The alleged generation of illicit funds for organising rave ...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...