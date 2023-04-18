DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

Students celebrated Baisakhi and the kindergarten wing of the school was decorated depicting the harvest season. The children were told about the importance of the festival by showcasing Punjabi culture. The kindergarten children were dressed in Punjabi traditional attires. Baisakhi special dishes were served to students to mark the festivity. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. While speaking on the occasion, Monika Paliwal, Principal of the School, said Baisakhi was not only a harvest festival but also an auspicious day as Guru Gobind Singh had established the "Khalsa Panth". She conveyed best wishes to all and appreciated the efforts of all those who had organised the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect