DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

Students celebrated Baisakhi and the kindergarten wing of the school was decorated depicting the harvest season. The children were told about the importance of the festival by showcasing Punjabi culture. The kindergarten children were dressed in Punjabi traditional attires. Baisakhi special dishes were served to students to mark the festivity. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. While speaking on the occasion, Monika Paliwal, Principal of the School, said Baisakhi was not only a harvest festival but also an auspicious day as Guru Gobind Singh had established the "Khalsa Panth". She conveyed best wishes to all and appreciated the efforts of all those who had organised the event.