DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

The school oraganised Science Week. The students of classes III to XII participated in the event. The theme of the week being "Invest in our planet Earth, through science",was an effort to spread awareness about conserving earth and understanding the role of science in it. Keeping in sync with the theme, a number of different activities were organised class wise during the week. The students of classes III and IV made bird nests and bird feeders from waste material to spread the message of reusing material to save birds from the scorching heat. Class V students presented a skit whereas Class VI students sang and recited poems on the theme, "Respect & save nature". Class VII students played word train, an earth vocabulary indoor game. The students classes VIII to XII also made clay models of the earth, participated in quiz, presented documentaries and power point presentations. Throughout the week, the students gave message on the need of understanding the role of science in conserving nature.