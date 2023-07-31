DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated ‘Yellow Day’ with ‘Mango Party’. The aim of the celebration was to promote colour recognition, creativity, and social interaction among the young learners. The Yellow Day celebration commenced with an energetic games and dance session where the kids grooved to some catchy and lively tunes. Tiny tots recited poems on mangoes. Children made mango salad and relished the spread of yellow food and snacks like poha, pasta, bread pakora, etc. To mark the occasion, the young students came dressed in vibrant yellow attires, adding a splash of sunshine to the event.