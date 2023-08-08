DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Science Week. Students of Class III to XII participated with enthusiasm in the event. Keeping in sync with the theme “I am a scientist”, students carried out various hands-on experiments themselves in their classes. Students of Class VIII and IX enjoyed watching science fiction “WALL E”. The week concluded with scientists’ role play activity by students. They presented the findings and contributions of scientists to the class in the form of a role play. School Principal Monika Paliwal appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.
