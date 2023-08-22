DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The programme included various activities, such as flag hoisting, patriotic songs and dances, speeches by students, and a cultural showcase. Hindi song ‘Dil diya hai, jaan bhi denge’, Hindi poem ‘Utho dhara ke amar sapooto’ and choir group song ‘Desh Mere...’ enchanted everyone present attired in greens, oranges and whites. ‘Shaheede Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh’, a Punjabi poem recitation, along with a foot-tapping dance number, ‘Main rahu ya na rahu, desh rehna chahiye’ thrilled and mesmerised all.