DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated English Week. The theme observed was ‘Kindness’. Various interesting activities were organised for the students to enhance listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. These activities included one act play on animal farm, poetry recitation, diary entry on one act of kindness, email writing to school authorities, letters to editor, dictionary relay, word wall activity, listening activities, character analysis activity and the interview sessions. School Principal Monika Paliwal appreciated the efforts put in by the students and the teachers to make all the activities a great success.
