DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

A ‘Social Studies Week’ was observed for Class III to X in the school under the guidance of Principal Monika Paliwal. It was a collaborative activity of Patriotism, G20 and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Project initiated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Various co- scholastic competitions and activities were held during the week. Students of Class III and IV were given the opportunity to sing or dance on patriotic songs. Class V and VI enjoyed colouring the flags of G20 countries and did stone painting. Clay modelling of primitive agricultural tools and tribal jewellery was done under aesthetic learning. Class VII was involved in the activity of depicting a village scene of gram panchayat. Class IX made a working model of Electronic Voting Machine. Class VIII and X did roleplay on ‘Azadi ki Kahani’. Various competitions were held during the week — Bulletin board decoration, collage-making and rangoli activity of G20 logo, poster-making, etc. The plethora of events during the week concluded with an inter-house quiz competition on G20. The winners were awarded with appreciation certificates.
