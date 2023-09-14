DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh

On Teacher’s day, various activities and presentations were planned. Students showcased their appreciation for teachers through heartfelt speeches, musical performances, and creative art in the morning special assembly. Students of Class X, XI and XII played the pupil teachers by adopting their schedule taking up teaching learning programme. This role play aimed to express gratitude and appreciation for teachers on Teacher’s Day, emphasising the importance of their role in education. The festivities kicked off at the school’s hall with a warm welcome to Principal Monika Paliwal and all teachers. Teachers were honoured with tokens of gratitude.