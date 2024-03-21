DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day with zeal. The event showcased the remarkable achievements of young ‘graduates’ as they transitioned from early childhood education to the next phase of their academic journey. The ceremony was filled with joyous moments as students delighted the audience with captivating performances, including enchanting songs and endearing acts. Parents, teachers, and distinguished guests were awestruck by the confidence and talent displayed by the young ‘graduates’. Principal Monika Paliwal expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the students and commended the dedication of the teachers in nurturing their potential. The event not only celebrated academic achievements but also emphasised the importance of holistic development in early childhood education.

