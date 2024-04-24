DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

Swayam Prabha House, in collaboration with the English Department of the school, organised an inter-house English poetry recitation competition. Students from classes VII to X participated enthusiastically as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence. Students were judged on the parameters like confidence, voice modulation, pronunciation, fluency and body language. It was a splendid opportunity for them to gain confidence through stage exposure. In the classes VII to VIII category, Dhanayush of Swayam Prabha House was declared first, whereas Ankita of Nishtha House and Divya of Abhyas House collectively got the second position. In the senior category of classes IX and X, Siddhi Vaibhav of Nishtha House fetched the first position and Suzan Paul got the second position.
