DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten wing was abuzz with excitement and vibrant hues as young learners celebrated Red Day. The day commenced with an array of red-themed decorations adorning the classrooms and corridors, setting the stage for an immersive learning experience. Students, dressed in an assortment of red attire, showcased their enthusiasm and creativity from the onset. One of the highlights of the celebration was the ‘Sorting red toys’ activity, where children enthusiastically classified toys based on their colour, enhancing their cognitive skills while having fun. The ‘Beading red pearls in strings’ activity provided an opportunity for fine motor skill development as students threaded vibrant red pearls onto strings, creating delightful keepsakes.

