DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

The school organised the investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-25. The ceremony was to badge the leaders of this academic year who would be leading this year’s curricular and co-curricular activities. The newly elected School Council was awarded with sashes and badges. The oath-taking ceremony was led by Head Boy Yatharth Singh, Head Girl Bhavika, Discipline In charge Sarthak Kumar, Vice-Head Boy Shivam Shori, Vice-Head Girl Tripti followed by the captains of the respective houses, wherein the council bearers pledged to dispense their duties to the best of their abilities and abide by the rules and regulations of the school. Principal Monika Paliwal congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and wished them to solemnly take their duties and responsibilities with utmost dedication and diligence.

