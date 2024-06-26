DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

A group yoga session call was made by the school authorities to gather on the school campus to participate in the same on the International Yoga Day. Led by physical education teachers, participants engaged in various yoga poses and breathing exercises to enhance their flexibility, strength and mindfulness. The session commenced at 7 am with the jubilant gathering, including faculty, staff and students from all the classes. Principal Monika Paliwal attended the session. Warm-up exercises, like stretching, twisting, rotation and bending of neck, shoulders, trunk and knee, were followed by various sitting and standing asanas like Tadasana, Ardh Chakrasana, Vakrasana, Makrasana, Bhujangasana and Setubandhasana.

