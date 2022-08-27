DAV Public School, Sector 8, Chandigarh

To seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated by students of Kindergarten Wing of the school. The students dressed up as lord Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. The school was decorated beautifully and the special photo booth attracted everyone. A lot of fun-filled activities like painting, dancing and singing marked the celebrations. The Principal of the school, Monika Paliwal, blessed the students on this auspicious day and gave them the message of importance of looking ahead instead of living in the past.