DAV Public School, Sector 8, Chandigarh

Students of Classes LKG to XII were given trophies and certificates for their academic achievements in the 2021-2022 session. All Rounder and Most Helpful student awards, besides trophies and certificates for excellence in sports were also presented. School Principal Monika Paliwal congratulated the prize winners. She motivated the students to work hard to excel in their lives.
