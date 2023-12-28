DAV Public School, Sector 8, Chandigarh

The school organised its XIII Annual Sports Day at the Sports Complex, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh. Chairman HR Gandhar was the chief guest. RC Jeevan, Vice-Chairman and Madhu Behl, Manager of the school, were the guests of honour. The sports day commenced with a marvellous march past by the four houses, which was followed by the grand opening ceremony. The guests released balloons into the air. Sports students carried out the torch relay. The first torch bearer was a national karate champion, Kirti, student of Class III. Students from all grades actively participated in a multitude of events like relay races, camel race, lemon n spoon race (girls), 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metres races. Kindergarten kids participated in the fun relay race. Students showcased their grace, rhythm and coordination through a kaleidoscope of performances like Zumba, rhythmic yoga, saree dance, etc. HR Gandhar and Jaskiran Harika, Cluster Head, DAV Schools, gave away medals to the winners of various events. Abhyas House bagged the Best House Trophy. Prince of Class X C and Varnika of Class X A were declared the Best Athlete (Boy) and the Best Athlete (Girl), respectively. They were awarded the trophies. Principal Monika Paliwal extended gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the Annual Sports Day a resounding success.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.