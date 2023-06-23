DAV Public School, Sector 8, Chd

An event was held to mark the ninth International Day of Yoga. It aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being among participants. Led by experienced yoga instructors, the session began with a warm-up followed by various 'asanas' and breathing exercises. The event highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into one's daily routine for a balanced lifestyle. The participants left the session feeling refreshed and invigorated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach Patna for opposition meet
Gandhi, who is in Bihar for the first time after the state a...