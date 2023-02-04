DAV Public School, Sector 8C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the 74th Republic Day. The programme began with a speech highlighting the significance of the day and the importance of upholding the values of the Constitution. This was followed by poetry recitations in Hindi, Punjabi, and Sanskrit by students depicting the love and pride for the nation. The patriotic fervour reached a crescendo with an enthralling dance performance by girls of the primary section, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India. Principal Monika Paliwal extended her warm wishes to all those who joined this celebration of national pride and unity.
