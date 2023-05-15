DAV Public School, Sector- 8C, Chandigarh

The school organised the investiture ceremony. The School prefects were presented badges and sashes by Principal Monika Paliwal. The captains of the four houses were given respective house flags, sashes and badges by the House Wardens and members. The new appointments include - Jivesh Bajaj X A (Head Boy), Kashan X C (Head Girl), Nishaad X B (Discipline In charge), Maanya X A (Discipline In charge), Yatharth Singh IX B (Vice Prefect Boy) and Manasmita Bhuyan IX A (Vice Prefect Girl). In the senior category, Angel Sharma (X C), Ashish Sharma (X B), Varnika Goswami (X A) and Simran (X A) were appointed as Captains of Abhyas, Jyoti, Nishtha and Swayam Prabha Houses respectively. In the junior category, Sarthak Sood, Mehtaab, Yuvraj and Sofia Minhas from Class V were appointed as Captains of Abhyas, Jyoti, Nishtha and Swayam Prabha Houses, respectively, in the primary section. The Principal congratulated the newly elected student council and emphasised on performing their duties to the best of their abilities.
