DAV Public School, Sector 8C, Chandigarh

The new session 2024-25 solemnly commenced at the school with the performance of ‘hawan yajna’ on its premises. The students of all classes took part in it for seeking the blessings of God for their bright future. It started with the chanting of ‘Gayatri Mantra’ with reverence and devotion. The soothing aroma of incense and the crackling sound of the sacred fire added to the ambiance, creating a truly spiritual experience for all in attendance. Principal Monika Paliwal, supervisors and teachers showered blessings on the students for the upcoming session. The ‘hawan’ performance was a testament to the school’s commitment to promoting spiritual values and cultural awareness among its students. It served as a reminder of the power of collective prayer and the importance of coming together in times of celebration and reflection.
