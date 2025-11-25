DT
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School students perform at Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations

DAV Public School students perform at Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Students of Classes III and V at DAV Public School, Sector 13, Kurukshetra, performed dances, drama and speeches at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, organised at the National Institute to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Parampreet Singh of Class V spoke about Birsa Munda's struggles and his selfless revolutionary movement for tribal rights, earning him the first prize. Anika, Chinmayi, Hansheet Aradhya, Tanishka, Rajveer, Keshav, Vansh Bhardwaj, Vansh Goyal, Adhya Amyra, Aman Bansal, Amitosh, Avi Madan and Pratyaksh presented a dance depiction of Birsa Munda's life, which also won first prize. Headmistress Manisha Lamba congratulated the students.

