DAV Public School students take part in Janmashtami

Students from LKG to Class II of DAV Public School, Gohju, participated in the Janmashtami celebrations dressed as Radha and Lord Krishna in colourful and traditional attire. The school Principal Virender Sharma inspired and motivated the students and encouraged them to participate in cultural activities and value our rich tradition. The celebration featured devotional songs and cultural presentations, making the occasion a memorable and joyful experience for the students and staff.

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