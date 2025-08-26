DT
DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, observes Ved Prachar Week

DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, observes Ved Prachar Week

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
Shah Balwant Rai DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, observed Ved Prachar Week. Yogendra Shastri, DS Teacher, guided and encouraged students throughout the week, ensuring the smooth conduct of all Vedic activities and competitions. Each day began with a soulful Vedic Havan, followed by a variety of competitions such as speech, poem recitation, vedic quiz, bhajan singing, mantra chanting and a written competition on the ten principles of Arya Samaj. The week-long celebration created an atmosphere of spirituality and learning, inspiring students to embrace the timeless values of the Vedas. Principal Jaswinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of students and teachers, saying that such programmes nurture moral strength, discipline and spiritual awareness among young learners. Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra extended his best wishes to the school fraternity, encouraging everyone to spread the light of Vedic knowledge in society and follow the ideals of Arya Samaj in everyday life. The event concluded with a pledge to carry forward the legacy of Vedic wisdom and live a life guided by truth, discipline and service.

