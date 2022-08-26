DAV Public Sen Sec School, Tiara

The School celebrated Janmashtami with great pomp and show. Students of Nursery to Class II participated in the celebration. They dressed themselves like Radha and Krishna. A dance competition was organised in which all the students participated enthusiastically. Principal Shekhar Modgil wished everyone a 'very happy Janmashtami'.
