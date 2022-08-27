DAV Public Sen Sec School, Tiara

A ‘Tiranga rally’ was taken out from the school to Tiara market. Students along with teachers participated enthusiastically. The school premises was decorated with ‘Tirangas’ by students. Principal Shekhar Modgil said ‘Tiranga’ is the pride of the country, for which thousands of soldiers have sacrificed their lives. It is the duty of every Indian to protect its pride and glory.
