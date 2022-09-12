DAV Public Sen. Sec. School, Tiara

Teachers' Day was celebrated with great fanfare. The student expressed respect and honour by presenting greeting cards to their teachers. On this occasion, the students of Class XII played the role of teachers very well. Principal of the school Shekhar Modgil congratulated all teachers on the Teacher's Day and threw light on the life and ideals of Dr S Radhakrishnan.
