DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, Nadaun

An inter-house patriotic group song competition was organised for classes V to VIII. All participants gave amazing performances and enthralled the audience. Subhash House won the competition. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana expressed his appreciation and motivated the students to keep their spirit high and participate in all activities.
