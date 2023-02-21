DAV Public Senior Secondary School Bharoli, Nadaun

A farewell party, 'Rukhsat', was organised for Class XII students by Class XI students. The event included a title ceremony, games, dance, songs and lunch. Students expressed their experiences about their school journey.

Akshat Goswami and Muskan Thakur were adjudged Mr and Miss Personality, Atharv and Riya were declared Mr and Miss DAV while Akshad Vashisht and Nandni Sharma were selected Mr and Miss Farewell.

Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana conveyed his best wishes to the students for their success and bright future.