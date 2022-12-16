DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Mohali

To promote the mental well-being of its faculty, the school organised a meditation session through the team of Siddheshwar -The power of soul ‘Siddhasana’. It was a mind-blowing session which refilled and recharged all the members with happiness, energy and positivity. Simple breathing exercises, actions, body movements made the day a memorable one for one and all. Namartha Mehta’s tips and stress busters were really fantastic. The session would really help the staff members to perform better in their professional and personal field. Principal of the school Dr Rosy Sharma appreciated and thanked the Siddheshwar team for making her staff happy and powerful souls.
