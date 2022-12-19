DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school organised a food corner activity as a part of CBSE’s Bhasha Sangam Activity. Students brought cuisines of different states and presented their food items in a wonderful manner. They came to know about the food representing regional diversity. They exchanged their colourful food and explained about it in a speaking activity. Principal of the school Dr Rosy Sharma visited the classes and appreciated the efforts of the students and parents.
