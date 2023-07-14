DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school celebrated a week-long festival of Vanmahotsav. The celebration was an ideal opportunity to instil the value of social responsibility amongst students towards safeguarding trees and forest cover. Different varieties of saplings were planted on the school premises. Children took a pledge to plant more and more trees around their homes too. Students of the pre-primary wing came to school in green coloured clothes and participated in worksheet colouring. The kindergarten students exhibited their love for nature through rhymes and songs. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma encouraged the children to take consistent care of the saplings.

#Mohali