DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day in its auditorium. Beautifully designed cards made by students of all classes were gifted to teachers by the principal. Teachers presented songs, poems, speeches and dances. Prizes were distributed to the winners of fun activities. A few teachers — Pooja Gumber, Monika Bansal, Rakesh, Shruty Mahajan, Rakhee Kapoor Bharati and Paramjit Kaur — were awarded for their commendable work in academics for the previous session. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma appreciated the efforts of the teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed