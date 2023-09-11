DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day in its auditorium. Beautifully designed cards made by students of all classes were gifted to teachers by the principal. Teachers presented songs, poems, speeches and dances. Prizes were distributed to the winners of fun activities. A few teachers — Pooja Gumber, Monika Bansal, Rakesh, Shruty Mahajan, Rakhee Kapoor Bharati and Paramjit Kaur — were awarded for their commendable work in academics for the previous session. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma appreciated the efforts of the teachers.

#Mohali