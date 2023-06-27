DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Nadaun

The school observed International Yoga Day. All students along with their teachers performed different yoga activities and asanas, emphasising on the importance of yoga in today’s fast and stressful life. Students performed yoga dance also exhibiting various forms of yoga to make the day remarkable. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana motivated the students to practice yoga in their daily life to stay healthy, happy and disease free.
