DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Nadaun, Bharoli

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. The principal along with teachers paid tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers gave various presentations and participated in different activities. Students expressed their respect and gratitude for the teachers through titles, poetry, messages, greeting cards and dance. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana extended his warm wishes to the teachers and children and encouraged them to take inspiration from the life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan