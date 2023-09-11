DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Nadaun, Bharoli

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. The principal along with teachers paid tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers gave various presentations and participated in different activities. Students expressed their respect and gratitude for the teachers through titles, poetry, messages, greeting cards and dance. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana extended his warm wishes to the teachers and children and encouraged them to take inspiration from the life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed