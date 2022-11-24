DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Phase-10, Mohali

A two-day dental health check-up camp was organised at the school in association with Simply Health Plus Pvt Ltd. A team of senior dentists and auxiliary staff from Clove Dental Clinic were there for the camp. They carried out a comprehensive dental check-up on students from Classes Nursery - XII. The camp included a dental-health awareness talk, educating students about common dental ailments and the measures used to prevent them. The students were made aware of the eating patterns and food choices which can lead to tooth decay and also the brushing techniques. The Principal of the school Dr. (Mrs.) Rosy Sharma thanked the dentists for rendering their valuable time and service to the students.
