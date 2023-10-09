DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Roopnagar

In School Games being organised under the guidance of DEO Prem Kumar Mittal, the school emerged an overall champion winning U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys hockey tournaments. The school teams beat different schools of Roopnagar sistrict. The District Education Officer honoured the players with gold medals. School Manager Ravinder Talwar, Chairman Mohit Jain, Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj, Principal Sangeeta Rani, DPES RaviInder Singh and hockey coach Lovejeet congratulated the players at a special celebration ceremony.

