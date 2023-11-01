DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Roopnagar

Under “Meri Mitti Mera Desh” programme and as per the guidelines of school Manager Ravinder Talwar, Chairman Mohit Jain and Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj, a cycle rally was held at the school to pay homage to the heroes who died for the freedom of the country. Principal Sangeeta Rani flagged off the rally. The students informed the people about the campaign while visiting different areas of the city.
