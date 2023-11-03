DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Roopnagar

Under “Meri Mitti Mera Desh” programme and as per the guidelines of school Manager Ravinder Talwar, Chairman Mohit Jain and Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj, a cycle rally was held at the school to pay homage to the heroes who died for the freedom of the country. Principal Sangeeta Rani flagged off the rally. The students informed the people about the campaign while visiting different areas of the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment
The searches, undertaken as part of a money-laundering inves...
UP Dalit woman raped, body chopped into pieces
Accused men at large
Israeli troops surround Gaza city; UN team talks of 'grave risk of genocide'
Hamas says Israel understating its casualties in Gaza