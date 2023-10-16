DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Rupnagar

In the 67th School Games being conducted under the guidelines of District Education Officer, the school won the first position in the cricket under-19 boys competition beating Nangal zone in the district tournament. Principal Sangeeta Rani honoured all players with medals on their arrival at the school and also congratulated the school’s DPE Raviinder Singh. School Manager Ravinder Talwar, Chairman Mohit Jain and Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj also congratulated the players. Ashwani sharma, Iqbal Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Barindera Singh, Ashok Soni, Dinesh Verma aand Neelu Malhotra were present.

#Cricket #Nangal