DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Rupnagar

In the 67th School Games being conducted under the guidelines of District Education Officer, the school won the first position in the cricket under-19 boys competition beating Nangal zone in the district tournament. Principal Sangeeta Rani honoured all players with medals on their arrival at the school and also congratulated the school’s DPE Raviinder Singh. School Manager Ravinder Talwar, Chairman Mohit Jain and Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj also congratulated the players. Ashwani sharma, Iqbal Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Barindera Singh, Ashok Soni, Dinesh Verma aand Neelu Malhotra were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...