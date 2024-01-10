Centenary celebrations of the school have started. The educational institution, Public Hindu Higher Secondary School, established in 1923 before Independence, is currently providing quality education as DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Rupnagar. ‘Gayatri mantra’ and ‘Shanti path’ were chanted in an emotional atmosphere in a ‘havan yag’, in which all staff members participated. There were also monitors of every class from primary to Class XII. According to Manager of institution Ravinder Talwar and Chairman Mohit Jain, in this year-long centenary celebrations, stage-wise literary, cultural, sports and educational activities of students from the nursery wing to the secondary wing will be the special attraction. Yogesh Mohan Pankaj, Vice-Chairman of the organisation, said the educational institution established in 1923 has entered the year 2024 and participating in the ceremony has become an unforgettable event for him. Principal Sangeeta Rani, Iqbal Singh, Jaipal Sharma, Ashwani Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Neelu Malhotra, Brinder Singh, Ashok Kumar Soni, Ravinder Singh, Madam Ritu Sharma, Manpreet Kaur and all other staff members were present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Suchana Seth’s husband to be questioned after cremation today; boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday
CEO had ‘tried to render her son unconscious to prevent him ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later today
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...