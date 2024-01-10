Centenary celebrations of the school have started. The educational institution, Public Hindu Higher Secondary School, established in 1923 before Independence, is currently providing quality education as DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Rupnagar. ‘Gayatri mantra’ and ‘Shanti path’ were chanted in an emotional atmosphere in a ‘havan yag’, in which all staff members participated. There were also monitors of every class from primary to Class XII. According to Manager of institution Ravinder Talwar and Chairman Mohit Jain, in this year-long centenary celebrations, stage-wise literary, cultural, sports and educational activities of students from the nursery wing to the secondary wing will be the special attraction. Yogesh Mohan Pankaj, Vice-Chairman of the organisation, said the educational institution established in 1923 has entered the year 2024 and participating in the ceremony has become an unforgettable event for him. Principal Sangeeta Rani, Iqbal Singh, Jaipal Sharma, Ashwani Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Neelu Malhotra, Brinder Singh, Ashok Kumar Soni, Ravinder Singh, Madam Ritu Sharma, Manpreet Kaur and all other staff members were present.

