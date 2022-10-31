DAV Public Sr Sec School, Alampur

On the occasion of Diwali, students from LKG to Class XII presented various acts of Ramayana through skits. A rangoli competition and an art exhibition were held among four houses of the school. Pupils also participated in card-making, poster-making, lamp and candle-decoration competition. Students expressed their views on the importance of Diwali through speeches and poetry. Principal Bikram Singh said that such celebrations give an opportunity to the students to showcase their talent.
