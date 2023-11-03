DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli

School students won in various categories of different competitions in the Children Science Congress at the Sub-Divisional Level held at Government Senior Secondary School, Surani. Shivyansi and Akshit Chaudhary won the first position in the senior science quiz competition and got selected for the district-level competition. Pranshi and Ayush were placed second in the junior science quiz competition. Epshita got the second position in ‘Innovative Model’ and got selected for the district-level competition. The first positions were secured in Maths Olympiad (senior and junior) by Shambhavi and Nalin Shandil. They also got selected for the district-level competition. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana congratulated the winners, parents and teachers for this achievement and conveyed his best wishes for their future.

#Congress