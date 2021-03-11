DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli Nadaun

DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli Nadaun

A poster-making activity was conducted for students of classes III to V while an inter-house poster-making competition on the theme Mother's Day was organised for students of classes VI to IX.

A poster-making activity was conducted for students of classes III to V while an inter-house poster-making competition on the theme Mother’s Day was organised for students of classes VI to IX. All participants exhibited their creativity well. Gandhi and Subhash House shared an equal number of position holders for the first position. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana lauded the efforts of participants and congratulated the winners. He motivated the students to come forward to display their talent in every field.

